UPDATE 1-South Africa's Massmart reports higher FY sales

JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 South African retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd reported a more than 10 percent rise in full-year sales on Wednesday as its building materials and home improvement business delivered a better performance than last year.

Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said sales rose 10.4 percent to 78.2 billion rand ($6.8 billion) in the 52 weeks to Dec. 28. Sales had climbed 10 percent in the previously financial year.

Industry-wide retail sales in South Africa rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, data showed on Wednesday, above the 1.7 percent growth economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Sales in Massmart's Massbuild brand were up 14.6 percent.

Johannesburg's general retailers index jumped about 17 percent in 2014, recovering from an 11 percent plunge the previous year.

Massmart's shares fell 0.33 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 1.89 percent decline in the broader All-share index.

Larger rival Shoprite Holdings said sales grew 12.5 percent in the six months to end-December after a strong festive season performance. ($1 = 11.5261 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)