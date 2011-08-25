SAfrica's Massmart says sold sole Makro store in Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Retailer Massmart , the South African unit of Wal-Mart , said on Thursday it had been forced to sell its sole Makro store in Zimbabwe to meet Harare's indigenisation laws.

"It was sad, but indigenisation law effectively says foreigners are not welcome in Zimbabwe," Massmart's CEO Grant Pattison said at the company's results presentation.

Zimbabwe's government last week also gave several foreign-owned banks and mines two weeks to submit new proposals on how they would transfer majority shares to local blacks or risk losing permits. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)