SAfrica's Massmart says sold sole Makro store in Zimbabwe

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Retailer Massmart , the South African unit of Wal-Mart , said on Thursday it had been forced to sell its sole Makro store in Zimbabwe to meet Harare's indigenisation laws.
"It was sad, but indigenisation law effectively says foreigners are not welcome in Zimbabwe," Massmart's CEO Grant Pattison said at the company's results presentation.
Zimbabwe's government last week also gave several foreign-owned banks and mines two weeks to submit new proposals on how they would transfer majority shares to local blacks or risk losing permits. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY