BRIEF-MassMutual to pay $1.625 mln to settle SEC probe over annuity disclosures

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 * SEC says massmutual to pay $1.625 million after probe highlights insufficient
disclosures about an annuity product * SEC charged Massachusetts mutual life insurance co for failing to disclose
potential negative impact of "cap" it placed on retirement product * SEC says the cap potetnailly affected $2.5 billion of massmutual variable
annuities * SEC says massmutual has removed the cap to ensure no investors are harmed * SEC says massmutual did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.