New Issue-MassMutual Global Funding II sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 10 MassMutual Global Funding II
on Wednesday sold $500 million notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million.
Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and US Bancorp were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: MASSMUTUAL GLOBAL FUNDING II
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.255 FIRST PAY 4/17/2013
MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.585 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012
S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A