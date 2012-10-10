New Issue-MassMutual Global Funding II sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 10 MassMutual Global Funding II on Wednesday sold $500 million notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MASSMUTUAL GLOBAL FUNDING II AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.255 FIRST PAY 4/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.585 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A