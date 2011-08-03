UPDATE 1-MasTec Q2 results beat, sees Q3 rev above market view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.28

* Q2 rev $751 mln vs est $670.6 mln

* Sees Q3 rev about $775 mln vs est $729.4 mln

* Shares up 10 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 MasTec Inc's quarterly results beat estimates helped by higher revenue at its key telecommunications business, and the utility contractor forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $775, million, compared with average analysts' expectations of $729.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income was $44.5 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with $14.6 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company which competes with Quanta Services , Dycom Industries Inc and Pike Electric Corp , earned 31 cents a share.

Revenue, at the company which provides infrastructure construction to telecom vendors, wireless providers, cable TV operators and energy companies, rose 52 percent to $751 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 28 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $670.6 million.

Shares of the Coral Gables-based company, which has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, were up 10 percent at $22.49 in extended trade. They closed at $20.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)