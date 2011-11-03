UPDATE 1-MasTec sees Q4 profit below estimates, shares fall

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.12-$0.15 vs est $0.35
* Q3 EPS $0.36 in line with estimates
* Q3 rev $865 mln vs est $776.3 mln
* Shares down 13 pct
Nov 3 Utility contractor MasTec Inc forecast fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates hurt by harsh weather and lower demand from wireless customers, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent in extended trade.
MasTec expects a fourth-quarter profit of 12-15 cents a share. Analysts, on an average, are looking for earnings of 35 cents a share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with Quanta Services , Dycom Industries Inc and Pike Electric Corp , posted third-quarter earnings in line with estimates.
Shares of the Coral Gables-based company fell 13 percent to $18.99 in trading after the bell. They closed at $21.91 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
