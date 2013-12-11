版本:
BRIEF-MasterCard up 4.1 percent premarket; to split shares, boost dividend and repurchase stock

NEW YORK Dec 11 MasterCard Inc : * Up 4.1 percent to $794.90in premarket; announced 10-for-one stock split, new $3.5 billion share repurchase plan and 83 percent stock dividend increase
