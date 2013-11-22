版本:
BRIEF-MasterCard cardholders reload cards at Walmart stores via Green Dot

Nov 22 MasterCard Inc : * Cardholders reload prepaid cards at U.S. Walmart stores via Green Dot network * Says agreement with Green Dot network enables Walmart rapid reload as a funding option for MasterCard repower users * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
