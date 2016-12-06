Mastercard to buy back shares worth $4 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Payment processor Mastercard Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back class A shares worth $4 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.
The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, under which it has about $1.3 billion remaining.
The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 22 cents per share, a 16 percent increase over the previous dividend of 19 cents per share.
Mastercard had 1.09 billion class A shares and 21.3 million class B shares as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.