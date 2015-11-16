MasterCard sees double-digit growth in China on e-commerce-exec

| MANILA
MANILA Nov 16 Global payment operator
MasterCard Inc sees double-digit annual growth in credit
card transaction volumes in China, lifted by the booming
e-commerce industry in the world's second-largest economy, a
senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
China's plan to open up its domestic transactions market to
foreign companies such as MasterCard would be a "game-changer",
Ling Hai, co-president for Asia Pacific, said in an interview on
the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
MasterCard's current business in China is mostly handling
cross-border transactions when international travellers come to
China or when Chinese cardholders go overseas. The domestic
market has long been dominated by state-backed China UnionPay.
"That's going to change with China opening up. We will be
able to process domestic transactions just like a domestic
national player," Ling Hai said, adding that the timeline for
this move remains unclear.
"If you truly gain full access and get it right, China is a
game-changer," he said. "China is the future in terms of
consumer market. It will contribute a great deal in terms of
spending and volume."
Underscoring the potential of China's consumers, Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's total value of goods transacted
during its Singles' Day shopping festival reached 91.2 billion
yuan ($14.32 billion).
MasterCard has already processed "millions" of transactions
for Alibaba and Chinese online payment service Tenpay in the
cross-border space, Ling Hai said. "The development of
e-commerce is our best friend," he added.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata\; Editing by Miral Fahmy)