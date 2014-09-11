版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 11日 星期四 15:54 BJT

Mastercard loses court challenge to EU fee veto

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 Europe's highest court rejected on Thursday MasterCard's appeal against an EU veto on its cross-border card fees which regulators said were anti-competitive.

"The Court of Justice confirms the judgement of the General Court and thus validates the Commission's decision prohibiting the multilateral interchange fees applied by MasterCard," judges wrote in their ruling on Thursday.

The world's second-largest credit and debit card company after Visa came under regulatory fire more than a decade ago for its fees, which are a lucrative source of revenue for the financial industry. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐