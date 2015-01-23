MasterCard to allow transactions in Cuba using U.S.-issued cards

Jan 23 MasterCard Inc said it would
remove a block on transactions made in Cuba using its cards
issued in the United States, effective March 1.
The United States announced sweeping new rules this month
that will significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the
communist-ruled island to expanded U.S. travel, trade and
financial activities.
MasterCard said on Friday that it was removing the block
following guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office
of Foreign Assets Control. (mstr.cd/1yDaHuB)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)