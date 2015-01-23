UPDATE 1-MasterCard to allow transactions in Cuba using U.S.-issued cards

(Adds details)
Jan 23 MasterCard Inc said it would allow
its cards issued in the United States to be used in Cuba,
effective March 1.
The United States announced sweeping new rules this month
that will significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the
communist-ruled island to expanded U.S. travel, trade and
financial activities.
MasterCard was removing the block following guidance from
the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control, the company said in a post on its website. (mstr.cd/1yDaHuB)
Transactions using its cards will, however, stay blocked in
North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria, the company said in an
e-mail to Reuters.
The Purchase, New York-based company said it was the first
to unblock transactions in Cuba. American Express Co
said it was reviewing the OFAC guideline, while Visa Inc
was not immediately available to discuss its plans.
"We are evaluating the OFAC guidelines that came out late
last week to better understand what is permissible and how we
would operate if we choose to do so," American Express said in
an e-mail.
MasterCard shares were trading flat at $84.49 in afternoon
trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Savio D'Souza)