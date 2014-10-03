MasterCard decline has top-performing large-cap fund buying

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 Portfolio manager Bill Nygren,
whose $6.2 billion Oakmark Select fund has been among the best
performing large cap funds in 2014, has added more than a
million shares of MasterCard Inc this year, even as
shares of the payments company have shed almost 12 percent year
to date.
Now the fourth-largest position in Nygren's fund, Mastercard
has lost value on investor concerns about international
sanctions on Russia and developments in alternative payments,
such as Apple's introduction of its own payments system and
eBay's decision to spin off its PayPal division into a separate
company.
Nygren, whose 10.3 percent gain for the year puts his fund
in the top 1 percent of 1,586 large cap funds tracked by
Morningstar, sees phone-based payments as accelerating the
demise of cash. That should be especially helpful to MasterCard,
the second-largest payments company globally, in emerging market
countries where smartphones are more plentiful than bank
accounts, he said.
"If I pay with a smartphone instead of a credit card, that
doesn't mean that MasterCard is going to be missing out on its
fraction of a percentage of the sale."
While he owns shares of Visa Inc in another fund he
managers, Nygren has been buying MasterCard for the Oakmark
Select fund, because it has more to gain from growth overseas
and should perform better over the next three to five years, he
said. Visa, by comparison, is more U.S.-focused, he said.
Visa gets more than 50 percent of its revenue domestically,
compared with 40 percent for MasterCard, according to Gil Luria,
an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.
The drop in MasterCard shares, which trails the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 by about 17 percentage points year to
date, makes the company a bargain even though it trades at 26.5
times trailing earnings, Nygren said. He expects the company to
increase earnings by approximately 20 percent a year for the
next several years as it continues to grow overseas, compared
with single digit growth for the S&P 500.
Visa, by comparison, is down 5 percent for the year and
trades at a cheaper 23 times trailing earnings.
Nygren is not put off by the fact that MasterCard is more
expensive by those measures, even as it underperforms its
competitors.
"Buying excellent companies at average prices is just as
much value investing as buying average companies at exceptional
prices," Nygren said.
ANALYST VIEWS
Analysts are largely bullish on the company, with an average
target price among analysts tracked by Reuters of $89.02, a
figure 22 percent higher than its closing price of $73.42 on
Thursday. Twenty-eight out of 35 analysts tracked by Reuters
have an overweight or buy rating, with just one, Christopher
Donat at Sandler O'Neill Partners, having a sell rating.
Concerns that the company's growth will slow after years of
strong performance is one of the main reasons behind its falling
stock price this year, said Wedbush's Luria, who has a "hold"
rating on the shares and a target price of $80. He recently
reduced his 2014 earnings per share estimate for the company to
$3.04 from $3.14.
"The upside is less than it used to be," he said, adding
that Chase bank's decision early this year to shift customers
from MasterCard-branded debit and credit cards to Visa cards
will continue to cut into growth.
Mastercard did not comment for this story.
Nygren is not put off by MasterCard's continued declines
since he began buying. Shares are down 2.2 percent over the last
week alone.
"MasterCard has not helped our performance this year, but
there is nothing fundamentally going on at the company that we
are concerned about," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Steve
Orlofsky)