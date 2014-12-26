U.S. holiday sales show steady growth - MasterCard

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 21 at 6:12 p.m. EDT/2212 GMT

April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri