U.S. holiday sales show steady growth - MasterCard

Dec 26 The 2014 holiday season showed steady growth over the last year on strong demand for jewelry and women's apparel, according to data published by MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse, which tracks customer spending during the holiday season.

Retail sales during Black Friday through Christmas Eve increased 5.5 percent, in line with forecasts, MasterCard Advisors said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
