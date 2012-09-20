MasterCard says second-half revenue growth to slow

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 MasterCard Inc said revenue growth in the second half of the year would be lower than its second-quarter levels, which had disappointed investors.
The credit and debit card network's revenue grew 9 percent in the last quarter, but missed analysts' estimates as worldwide purchase volume growth slowed to its lowest level in five quarters.
Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $1.94 billion in the third-quarter, up 7 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MasterCard also said at an investor conference on Thursday that it is targeting annual operating margins of a minimum of 50 percent for 2013-2015 and an earnings per share compounded annual growth rate of at least 20 percent in that period.
Shares of the company closed at $451.89 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.