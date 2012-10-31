MasterCard 3rd-qtr profit rises but purchase growth slows

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest credit and debit card network, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit but worldwide purchase volume growth slowed to the lowest level in six quarters .
Net income rose to $772 million, or $6.17 per share, from $717 million, or $5.63 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.9 billion.
Cardholders made $676 billion of purchases worldwide, on a local currency basis, in the third quarter, up 12 percent. Purchase volume grew at 13 percent in the second quarter, and at more than 15 percent of the preceding four quarters.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.