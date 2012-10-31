UPDATE 3-MasterCard profit beats as international business grows

* Q3 EPS $6.17 vs est $5.92
* Q3 rev $1.92 bln vs est $1.94 bln
* Says can double market share in Nordic, Baltic regions in
three years
* Continue to expect second-half rev below Q2 levels
* Shares up 2 percent
By Jochelle Mendonca
Oct 31 MasterCard Inc reported a
quarterly profit that handily topped market estimates as more
people, particularly in Asia, opted to use credit and debit
cards instead of cash.
The No. 2 credit and debit card network's third-quarter
profit was helped by higher consumer spending in the United
States. But growth in U.S. purchase volumes was the lowest in a
year, at 7.4 percent compared with 13.7 percent a year earlier.
Purchase volume growth, excluding the United States, came in
at a more robust 14.5 percent, with purchase volumes in
Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Asia growing at 19.5 percent.
MasterCard has been boosting its presence outside the United
States, cashing in on higher-growth markets in Asia and the
Nordic countries.
MasterCard signed an exclusive partnership with Sweden's
Nordea Bank during the quarter, doubling its share of
cards with the lender.
"We think we can double our market share in the Nordic and
Baltic regions for the next three years, further extending our
presence in these markets that are actually doing relatively
well," Chief Executive Ajay Banga said on a post-earnings
conference call.
In India, MasterCard signed deals with travel company Thomas
Cook to provide foreign exchange prepaid cards, and
with ICICI Bank and Western Union Co, for a
reloadable prepaid card.
MasterCard's customers, including banks and prepaid card
companies across the world, had issued 1.9 billion of the
company's cards as of Sept. 30.
CONSUMER SPENDING BOOSTS PROFIT
Increased consumer spending worldwide raised MasterCard's
third-quarter profit. Net income rose 8 percent to $772 million,
or $6.17 per share, from $717 million, or $5.63 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.92 per
share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.92 billion, but fell short
of the $1.94 billion analysts had expected.
MasterCard continues to expect second-half revenue growth to
be lower than the levels it saw in the second quarter due to the
timing of deals and global economic uncertainty, Chief Financial
Officer Martina Hund-Mejean said on the call.
Shares of the Purchase, New York-based payment network,
which has a market value of about $56 billion, were up 1.2
percent at $458.36 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday
morning.
MasterCard's results bode well for top payment network Visa
Inc, which is scheduled to report later in the day.
Visa shares were up 1 percent at $139.73.