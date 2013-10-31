版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 20:05 BJT

MasterCard profit up 14 pct as card spending rises

Oct 31 MasterCard Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used cards to make payments.

The world's second-largest credit and debit card company's net income rose to $879 million, or $7.27 per share, in the third quarter, from $772 million, or $6.17 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 16 percent to $2.22 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐