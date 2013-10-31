MasterCard profit up 14 pct as card spending rises

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 MasterCard Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used cards to make payments.
The world's second-largest credit and debit card company's net income rose to $879 million, or $7.27 per share, in the third quarter, from $772 million, or $6.17 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 16 percent to $2.22 billion.
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.