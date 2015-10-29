UPDATE 1-MasterCard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

(Adds details)
Oct 29 Payments network operator MasterCard Inc
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as the
value of transactions processed on its cards jumped 13 percent.
MasterCard's gross dollar volume - the total value of
transactions made by customers - rose to $1.16 trillion on a
local currency basis.
Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by
card holders outside the card-issuer's country - jumped 16
percent.
The company's net income fell to $977 million, or 86 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.02
billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 1.6 percent to $2.53 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 87 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had gained about 16
percent this year, underperforming rival Visa Inc's 20
percent increase.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)