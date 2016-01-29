MasterCard profit rises 11.1 pct as purchase volumes jump

Jan 29 MasterCard Inc, the operator of
the world's second-largest payments network, reported an 11.1
percent rise in quarterly profit as purchase volumes rose.
The company's net income rose to $890 million, or 79 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $801
million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
MasterCard's gross dollar volume - the total value of
transactions made by its customers - rose 12 percent to $1.2
trillion on a local currency basis.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)