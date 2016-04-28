MasterCard profit falls 6 pct on higher operating costs

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 MasterCard Inc, operator of the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating costs rose.
The company's net income fell to $959 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating costs rose 25 percent to $1.1 billion due to the impact of higher investments. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.