MasterCard profit falls 6 pct on higher operating costs

April 28 MasterCard Inc, operator of the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating costs rose.

The company's net income fell to $959 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating costs rose 25 percent to $1.1 billion due to the impact of higher investments. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)