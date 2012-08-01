MasterCard profit rises 15 percent

Aug 1 MasterCard Inc, the world's
second-largest credit and debit card network, reported a 15
percent rise in quarterly profit as more people across the globe
used cards.
Net income rose to $700 million, or $5.55 per share, from
$608 million, or $4.76 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.82 billion.
Cardholders made $661 billion of purchases worldwide, on a
local currency basis, during the second quarter, up 13 percent.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of over $55
billion, closed at $436.57 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.