MasterCard profit jumps 15.5 pct as card usage rises

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
Oct 30 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit card company, posted a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its cards to make purchases.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 87 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $879 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 12.8 percent to $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.