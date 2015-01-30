MasterCard's quarterly profit rises 29 pct

Jan 30 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit card company, posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers swiped their cards more often.

The company's net income rose to $801 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $623 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 14 percent to $2.42 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)