UPDATE 1-MasterCard profit rises on lower tax expense

April 29 MasterCard Inc, the world's No.
2 debit and credit card company, reported a 17 percent rise in
quarterly profit as people spent more using its cards and the
company paid lower taxes.
MasterCard shares were up about 2 percent at $91.94 in
premarket trading.
Income tax expense fell about 22 percent to $320 million in
the first quarter ended March 31, the company said on Wednesday.
The decrease was primarily due to the recognition of a
discrete U.S. foreign tax credit benefit, a larger repatriation
benefit and a more favorable mix of taxable earnings.
"We are managing well, despite a mixed economic environment
and challenging currency situation," Chief Executive Ajay Banga
said in a statement.
Operating expenses fell about 1 percent to $879 million.
The company's worldwide purchase volume increased 11.8
percent to $783 billion in local currency terms, while its
cross-border volumes jumped 19 percent.
Net revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.23 billion.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 89 cents
per share, from $870 million, or 73 cents per share, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)