MasterCard reports 6.7 pct rise in profit

July 28 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more on cards using its network.

The company's net income rose to $983 million, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $921 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 percent to $897 billion on a local currency basis. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)