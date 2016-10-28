版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 20:11 BJT

MasterCard profit jumps 21.2 pct on higher customer spending

Oct 28 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported on Friday a 21.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher spending by customers on its network.

The company's net income rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $977 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 percent to $882 billion, on a local currency basis, the company said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐