MasterCard's quarterly profit rises 4.8 pct

Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher spending by customers during the holiday shopping season.

The company's net income rose to $933 million, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $890 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

MasterCard, which processes more than 65,000 transactions every minute, said its gross dollar volumes - the total value of transactions made by customers - rose 9 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)