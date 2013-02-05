版本:
MasterCard doubles dividend, to buy back $2 bln of shares

Feb 5 MasterCard Inc doubled its quarterly cash dividend to 60 cents per share and said it would buy back up to $2 billion of its Class A shares.

The new buyback program will become effective after the company completes its previously announced $1.5 billion repurchase program.

MasterCard said it had about $440 million remaining under the current plan as of Jan. 25.
