MasterCard ties up with Softbank's robot for Asia payment services

CHICAGO May 24 MasterCard Inc said on
Tuesday it will partner with Japan's SoftBank Corp and
its robot 'Pepper' to offer payment services in Asia, as it
gradually allows customers to pay from different gadgets like
fitness bands and refrigerators.
Pepper is being used as a waiter, salesman and customer
service representative in about 500 companies in Japan,
including Nestle and Mizuho Bank.
MasterCard will launch its payment service at Pizza Hut
Restaurants Asia, a unit of Yum Brands Inc, which will
pilot Pepper in its stores by the end of 2016 and use it to take
orders and provide other customer services.
MasterCard did not give details on which markets in Asia it
will launch its payment services with Pepper.
The robot, which sells for approximately $1,800 in Japan,
will be launched in the United States in July.
