版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 15:22 BJT

UK competition watchdog may accept proposed remedies for Mastercard takeover of Vocalink

LONDON Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until March 15 to consider whether to accept the proposed undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline by two months if it decides that there are special reasons for doing so.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐