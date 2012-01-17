UPDATE 1-Matador Resources increases IPO size

* Ups IPO size to $230 mln from $150 mln

* Plans to list on NYSE under the symbol "MTDR"

Jan 17 Energy company Matador Resources increased the size of its initial public offering and said it now expects to raise $230 million, up from $150 million.

The company, which has more than 340,000 gross acres under lease, focuses on natural gas exploration and production in Texas, northern Louisiana and southeastern New Mexico.

The Dallas, Texas-based company expects to use the proceeds to repay debt.

RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, Jefferies and others are underwriting the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Matador intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTDR".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.