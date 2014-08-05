版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 22:37 BJT

CVC to cut stake in Indonesian retailer Matahari - WSJ

Aug 5 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to raise up to $300 million by selling a part of its stake in Indonesian retailer Matahari Department Store , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVC plans to cut its stake in Matahari to about 17 percent from 25 percent, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1v6sb2j)

The private equity firm expects to sell the retailer's shares at 13,900-14,325 Indonesian rupiah ($1.19-$1.22) each, the newspaper reported.

CVC sold a 6.5 percent stake in Matahari in March.

The private equity firm recently hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a share sale in Indonesian internet service provider Link Net Tbk PT, Reuters reported last month.

CVC and Matahari were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 11,695 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐