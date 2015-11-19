Tinder-owner's shares rise in market debut

Nov 19 Shares of media mogul Barry Diller's
Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site
Match.com and mobile app Tinder, rose as much as 12.5 percent in
their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at about $3
billion.
The company's initial public offering raised $400 million
after the shares were priced at $12 each, at the lower end of
the expected range of $12-$14. The stock was trading at $13
shortly after the opening.
Match Group, which touts itself as the world's No. 1 dating
company, plans to use the proceeds to repay debt owed to its
parent, Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp.
IAC, whose shares were up 0.4 percent in early trading,
retains a stake of about 86 percent in Match.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Anil D'Silva)