UPDATE 3-Investors "swipe right" in Tinder-owner Match's debut

* IPO prices at $12 per shares, lower-end of range
* Shares jump as much as 24 pct to $14.89
* Match, Square debuts bode well for tech IPOs-analyst
* IAC retains 86 pct stake in Match Group
By Richa Naidu and Sai Sachin R
Nov 19 Shares of media mogul Barry Diller's
Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site
Match.com and mobile app Tinder, jumped as much as 24 percent in
their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $3.57
billion.
Match Group, which touts itself as the world's No. 1 dating
company, is seen as the crown jewel of Diller's media properties
and has driven parent IAC/InterActiveCorp's profit and
revenue in recent quarters.
The U.S. online romance market, worth more than $2 billion a
year, has thrived as instant messaging, photo-sharing and
geolocation services grow in popularity.
One of Match Group's most popular offerings is Tinder, a
mobile app on which people "swipe right" or "swipe left" to
signal their willingness - or not - to meet prospective
partners.
The company's solid opening, along with the stellar debut of
mobile payments company Square Inc on Thursday, offered
hope to startups hoping to go public. Square's shares rose as
much as 64 percent in their debut.
"It's very good that Square went public and moved up because
now people will be more open to tech stocks next year," said
Francis Gaskins, president of research firm IPO Desktop.
Gaskins said shares of both Square and Match Group had risen
as their offerings had been priced low. Shares of Match were
priced at $12 each, at the lower end of the expected range of
$12-$14.
The stock traded at $14.51 at 1:21 p.m. ET on the Nasdaq.
Both companies have come to the market at a time when
several others were forced to discount or delay IPOs. More than
50 companies have withdrawn plans to go public in the United
States this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
PROUD PARENT
Match Group, which also owns OkCupid and OurTime, plans to
use the $400 million proceeds to repay debt owed to IAC, which
retains a stake of about 86 percent in Match Group.
Shares of IAC fell as much as 2.6 percent before easing back
to trade down 0.5 percent.
Benchmark Co analyst Daniel Kurnos called the stock move
"ridiculous", saying IAC's majority shareholding in Match should
have guaranteed a boost, and that some investors were clearly
selling IAC for Match.
With more than 59 million monthly active users and about 4.7
million paid members as of Sept. 30, Match Group operates in 190
countries and 38 languages.
That said, IPOs in the Web romance business have been rare.
Infidelity website Ashley Madison had hoped to raise up to
$200 million this year, but seems to have shelved those plans
after hackers released salacious details of more than a million
users in August.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Allen & Co and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch were among underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)