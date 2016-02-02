Tinder owner Match Group's revenue rises 12 pct

CEO of South Africa's Trencor to retire in June
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 The chief executive of Trencor will retire in June, the investment holding company said on Thursday.
Feb 2 Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more paid subscribers.
Total revenue rose to $267.6 million from about $239 million, Match Group said in its first quarterly report since going public last November.
The company's net income fell to about $35.6 million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $48.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Barry Diller's Internet company IAC owns a majority stake in Match Group. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc says secured contract from an Asian customer to supply its thin-film module for an advanced aerospace application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results