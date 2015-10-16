Tinder, Match.com owner files for IPO

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Match Group, the owner of dating services such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of common stock.
JP Morgan, Allen & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1GieXps)
Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Match Group, and had said in June that it would float less than 20 percent of Match in an IPO. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.