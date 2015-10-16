Tinder, Match.com owner files for IPO

Oct 16 Match Group, the owner of dating services such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of common stock.

JP Morgan, Allen & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1GieXps)

Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Match Group, and had said in June that it would float less than 20 percent of Match in an IPO. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)