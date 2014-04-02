版本:
Belgian 3D printing company Materialise files for IPO

April 2 Belgium's Materialise NV, a 3D printing company, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise about $125 million in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that Piper Jaffray and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters of the offering. (r.reuters.com/muq28v) (Reporting By Amrutha Gayathri)
