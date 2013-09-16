Israeli online ad firm Matomy mulls overseas share sale

* Expects 2013 sales to jump to about $200 mln
* Growth boosted by two U.S. acquisitions
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 16 Israeli digital advertising
firm Matomy Media Group is looking to a stock market flotation
overseas or a private placement to fund its growth, the
company's chief executive said.
Matomy, whose clients include American Express,
AT&T and HSBC, helps advertisers to market goods
and services through its network of online publishers. It earns
a fee for every transaction completed through its platform so
that companies pay only for results in what is known as
performance-based advertising.
"There is a window of opportunity. I think in the next month
or two we will have to decide where we are going and when,"
Chief Executive Ofer Druker told Reuters.
He declined to say how much the company would seek to raise,
other than to say it would be a "meaningful" amount.
But a market source who asked not to be named said it would
be about $100 million.
If the company decides to go for an initial public offering
it would be in one of the top capital markets abroad, Druker
said.
Matomy's revenue in 2013 is expected to reach around $200
million, up from $120 million in 2012 and the company is
profitable. Growth was driven by two U.S. acquisitions this year
- digital media agency MediaWhiz and mobile affiliate network
Mobaff.
Chairman Ilan Shiloach, head of Israeli ad agency McCann
Worldgroup Israel, holds a 29 percent stake in Matomy. Viola
Private Equity owns 21 percent and Druker, who served 14 years
in Israeli military intelligence, holds 9 percent.
Matomy's competitors in performance-based advertising
include Sweden's TradeDoubler and Berlin-based Zanox,
a joint venture between German media group Axel Springer
and Swiss PubliGroupe. ValueClick
in the United States is the world's biggest player.
The online advertising market was estimated to be worth $100
billion in 2012, with performance-based accounting for two
thirds.
About half of Matomy's business is in the United States and
one quarter is in Europe, mainly Germany, Spain, the Netherlands
Britain and France.