2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-MATRRIX Q3 revenue C$8.1 million

Nov 22 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue C$8.1 million * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
