Matsuo Electric to plead guilty to price fixing in U.S.

WASHINGTON Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one of its executives have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors that regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department alleged that Matsuo was involved in the price-setting conspiracy from late 2001 to early 2014 while executive Satoshi Okubo was involved from mid-2002 to early 2014. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
