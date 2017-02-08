Matsuo Electric to plead guilty to price fixing in U.S.

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one of its executives have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors that regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The Justice Department alleged that Matsuo was involved in the price-setting conspiracy from late 2001 to early 2014 while executive Satoshi Okubo was involved from mid-2002 to early 2014. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.