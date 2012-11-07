New Issue-Mattamy Group sells $300 mln notes

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Mattamy Group Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The company also sold C$200 million of eight-year notes on Wednesday. Credit Suisse, RBC and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MATTAMY GROUP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 524 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.