Mattel to sell on Alibaba's Tmall

Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.

Mattel will also be working with Alibaba's A.I. Lab to develop new products, the toymaker said.

Mattel and Alibaba will begin product development immediately, with products set to be available from mid-2017. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)