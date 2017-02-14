版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:10 BJT

Mattel to sell on Alibaba's Tmall

Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.

Mattel will also be working with Alibaba's A.I. Lab to develop new products, the toymaker said.

Mattel and Alibaba will begin product development immediately, with products set to be available from mid-2017. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐