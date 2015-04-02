版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 3日 星期五

Mattel appoints Christopher Sinclair as CEO

April 2 Barbie doll maker Mattel Inc appointed Christopher Sinclair its Chief Executive, two months after the former PepsiCo Inc executive was named interim CEO.

Mattel removed Bryan Stockton as CEO in January.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

