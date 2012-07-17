UPDATE 1-Mattel's profit tops estimates on lower costs

REFILE-Slow flow of U.S. tax refunds getting back on track
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
July 17 Mattel Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world's largest toymaker kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak global demand and a strong dollar.
The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels toy cars and Fisher-Price toys said its second-quarter net income had risen to $96.2 million, or 28 cents a share, from $80.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were flat at $1.16 billion, while analysts expected $1.13 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been affected by a scandal over phony accounts than previously believed, the third-largest U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.