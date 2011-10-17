Mattel in talks to buy Thomas the Tank owner - WSJ

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Oct 17 Mattel Inc , the world's largest toy company, is in talks to buy Hit Entertainment, the British owner of Thomas the Tank Engine, for a little over 500 million pounds ($788.9 million), the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mattel, the owner of Barbie and Fisher-Price brands, could buy Hit Entertainment as soon as this week, Wall Street Journal reported.
Hit Entertainment, which owns Bob the Builder, is being sold by private equity firm Apax Partners.
Mattel and Hit Entertainment were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: