UPDATE 1-Mattel Inc's 1st-qtr profit falls

* Q1 EPS $0.02 vs $0.05 last yr

* Q1 rev fell 2 pct to $928.4 mln

* Qtrly worldwide sales of Barbie down 6 pct

* Qtrly worldwide sales of Fisher-Price flat

April 16 Mattel Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit as the world's largest toy company was hurt by the HIT Entertainment acquisition and a drop in sales of its iconic Barbie dolls.

The company, also home to brands such as Hot Wheels cars and Fisher-Price toys, said its first-quarter net income fell to $7.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 2 percent to $928.4 million. Smaller rival Hasbro Inc is due to report its results next week.

Shares of the company closed at $34.13 on Friday on the Nasdaq.