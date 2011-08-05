CORRECTED - U.S. judge rejects Mattel attack on Bratz verdict

(Corrects to show that Mattel had won $100 million from MGA
LOS ANGELES, August 4 Mattel (MAT.O) lost a bid
to set aside a damaging jury verdict in favor of rival MGA
Entertainment Inc over the Bratz doll line, according to a U.S.
judge's ruling.
The decision by U.S. District Judge David Carter on
Thursday is the latest in a long running legal battle between
the two companies over who owns the once-billion dollar line of
pouty-lipped Bratz dolls. Carter also awarded MGA over $300
million in damages, attorney's fees and costs.
The result is a stunning reversal for Mattel, which in 2008
had won $100 million from MGA after a jury trial. However, a
federal appeals court threw out that verdict.
After a retrial, a U.S. jury decided in April that MGA is
the rightful owner of the Bratz line. It awarded roughly $85
million in damages.
Carter rejected Mattel's request for a new trial on
Thursday. He also increased MGA's damages award to $170
million, along with over $105 million in attorney's fees and
over $31 million in costs.
Mattel spokeswoman Heather Wilson said the company is
disappointed by the ruling and is evaluating its next steps.
"Additionally, we remain committed to finding a reasonable
resolution to the litigation, and are focused on our primary
goal -- to make and sell great toys," Wilson said in an email.
MGA President Isaac Larian said the ruling is "a step in
the right direction to right the wrongs" Mattel has inflicted
on MGA. In a press release, Larian said MGA would continue to
pursue antitrust claims against Mattel.
The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of
California is Mattel Inc. v. MGA Entertainment Inc., 04-9049.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Bernard Orr)