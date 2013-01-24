版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 02:01 BJT

US appeals court sides with Mattel in latest Bratz fight

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday vacated a jury verdict against Mattel Inc worth more than $80 million over trade secret claims related to Bratz dolls that had been won by MGA Entertainment.

The ruling came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐